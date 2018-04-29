Luton Rotary Clubs feel the pressure!

For the 15th consecutive year, the four Luton Rotary Clubs and Barton Rotary Club combined to set up and man a facility for shoppers at The Mall Luton to have their blood pressure checked free of charge.

The venue was once again generously provided by The Mall and staffed by Rotarian doctors and volunteer nurses from the Luton & Dunstable Hospital, which also loaned the necessary blood pressure testing equipment.

Members of the Stroke Association were also available to offer help and advice.

High blood pressure remains the single biggest risk factor for stroke, contributing to over 54 per cent of strokes in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. This year, 672 blood pressures were taken on the day (an increase of almost 16 per cent on 2017) and of these, 39 were advised to visit their GP as soon as possible. There was also two urgent referrals.

Further information about the Stroke Association can be found at www.stroke.org.uk.

To find out more about joining Rotary contact Tony Lenton on 07717 162302.