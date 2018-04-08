Luton rugby players walk for cancer charity

Keith Butten and 80 friends associated with Luton Rugby Club completed a seven mile walk from The Chequers pub at Streatley to Luton Rugby Club to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, and awareness of the disease.

Collectively the ‘Team’ has raised more than £16,729 by gaining sponsorship from friends and supporters.

Keith was inspired to arrange March for Men for Prostate Cancer UK after his personal experience of diagnosis and surgery in 2017, which enabled him to catch his cancer early and have successful surgery.

He said: “I decided to organise the walk for Prostate Cancer UK because I want to ensure that as many men as possible understand testing, diagnosis, treatment options and how best to plan for a speedy recovery.

“It’s about men knowing that they should seek a PSA blood test and the frequency that they should be tested.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/companyteams/marchformenwithkeithbuttenandfriends