Luton’s Andy crowned Mr Madeira Fashion Weekend 2018

An actor and model from Luton was honoured to be crowned Mr Madeira Fashion Weekend 2018 as he strutted his stuff on the catwalk and partied with the stars.

Andy Figuiera, 30, wore Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 brand, as well as VIP (Very Important Portuguese), Street Fashion, Francis Cardoso and Designer’s Corner.

CR7 Credit: Tiago Sousa.

The sell-out event took place on June 2 and 3 on a seafront catwalk and Andy even had time for a little sightseeing, making new friends.

He said: “Being crowned Mr Madeira Fashion Weekend was a huge honour and something I was never expecting.

“Cristiano’s family were in attendance - both of his sisters Elma Averio and Katia Averio as well as his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro.

“Elma opened the event entering in a horse drawn carriage, and Katia performed at the event singing several songs. The after party was located at the roof top of the CR7 hotel with several performances from Portuguese stars .

Time to be a tourist!

“It was a great to see Elma again - we had a good laugh.”

Now he’s home, Andy plans to return to the gym and concentrate on his fitness.

He said: “I have bookings as a support artist including Ricky Gervais’s upcoming Netflix comedy series, ‘After Life’.”