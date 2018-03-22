Luton’s Auvea set for poetry success write away!

A young Luton wordsmith is delighted to announce the publication of her first poetry book, which includes everything from creepy crawlies to cyber safety!

Auvea Parthipan, seven, of Bushmead Primary School has written 18 poems for readers to enjoy in her new work, entitled ‘The Caterpillar and Other Poems’.

The talented literacy lover even received a forward from her teacher, Caroline Jones, to include, while her classmates have also smiled at the fun and heartwarming rhymes.

Auvea said: “I really like poetry and I used to make up poems; at first my mum thought I was copying them fromsomewhere, but when she realised I wasn’t she told me to write them down in a notebook.

“My mum’s favourite poem is ‘Be Positive’ and mine is ‘My School’ - all about Bushmead.”

Auvea’s mother, Shaumia, said: “We are very excited and very, very proud. She’s even written about cyber safety saying: ‘Think before you click!’”

To buy a copy for £3: shau mia.parthipan@gmail.com.

> 07752025107