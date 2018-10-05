Luton’s Beech Hill Primary gives Gambia pupils a better future

A Luton school has helped kick start a much-needed building refurbishment for pupils far away in The Gambia.

Beech Hill Community Primary, of Dunstable Road, formed a friendship agreement with a school in Sohm village earlier this year.

Staff, pupils and parents rallied together to hold a ‘Gambia Day’ in June, helping to raise £2,500 to go towards refurbishing Sohm Lower Basic School.

John Walker, co-founder of the charity Sohm Schools Support, said:“This year we have established two great partnership projects: Beech Hill Primary School and Redbridge Rotary Club.

“As a result of this, we embarked on our most ambitious project Sohm 2020 - our object is to raise £20,000 by 2020.

“The six-classroom block refurbishment is ready for re-occupation after the summer break, thanks to the hard work of contractors - Future In Our Hands and our generous donations - Beech Hill has now raised almost £5,000.”

The next project includes replacing an unfit dining hall and kitchen block.