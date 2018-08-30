Luton’s community spirit for Co-op’s petition and beloved doorman Bob

Luton’s Co-op Sports and Social Club had a busy weekend, as they held a fun day to boost their petition and a fundraiser in memory of a special doorman.

Members recently launched a campaign to save it from closure after The Co-operative announced it would be selling the land, the club determined to persuade developers to let it stay on site.

A fun day was held on August 26 with an opportunity to sign the petition, which now stands at over 1,700 signatures and has even had interest from people in Scotland, Wales and Spain .

Paul Prince, chairman, said: “It was good considering the weather. We cooked sausages and burgers and held a car boot sale. We also had the old stocks with sponges and put some of the older punters in for the fun of it!”

The kind club also held a fundraiser on Saturday night in memory of doorman, Bob Ward, 74, and members raised £600 in total, £500 on the Saturday and an extra £100 on the Sunday.

Bob’s funeral will be held at the Vale Crematorium on August 31 at 3.15pm followed by refreshments at the Co-op Sports and Social Club.

Paul said: “Bob was a fun loving doorman and everyone who knew Bob is welcome.”