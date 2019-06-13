Luton’s Ella Court residents take a stand against ‘constant’ fly-tipping

Luton residents are taking a stand against “selfish” fly-tippers in the town.

A number of residents in Ella Court, High Town Road, say they have had enough of people dumping waste on top of the bins at the side of their flat block. The mess is always cleared by the flat block’s management company, however, residents claim it is never long before more garbage is left.

Strangers' rubbish dumped by the side of and on top of the bins.

One lady told the Luton News: “Every week strangers dump rubbish here - we get everything from buggies to mattresses.

“It’s an eyesore, especially for people on the ground floor, and we are also worried that it will attract rats and mice.

“I confronted one man about what he was doing but he just swore at me!”

The lady claims that several residents have written to the management company, J.Nicholson and Son, because they are fed up with the mess and would like a solution such as an enclosed bin area.

They also want Luton Borough Council to take action by installing more CCTV in the local area.

A J.Nicholson and Son spokesman, said: “Fly-tipping is an issue across the country.

“We are aware of the residents’ concerns and as a management company we have a duty of care to the residents and will always do what we can. If funding allows, we will have an enclosed bins area built, but the residents would have to pay. We will set that up as a project.”

Councillor Aslam Khan, said: “People who fly-tip not only make a mess of our streets, blighting the neighbourhood with rubbish that attract vermin but they are also breaking the law and if they are caught they will be penalised.

“We take this crime seriously and have launched the ‘Wall of Shame’ appeal which invites residents to work with us to help identify offenders through regular appeals on a dedicated webpage and on social media.

“The message is clear – we are watching and we will prosecute. The videos and images feature some of the town’s fly-tipping hotspots and residents are being asked to help name and shame those responsible.

“So if you recognise some fly tipped rubbish or the person dumping it in our videos or you spot someone in the act then please get in touch with the details and help us catch the culprits by emailing wallofshame@luton.gov.uk or through our online reporting form www.luton.gov.uk/report.”