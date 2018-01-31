Luton’s Employment, Training and Skills Fair

Luton’s Employment, Training and Skills (LETS) Fair is on Wednesday, February 7, at Venue Central in Luton from 10.30am till 3.30pm.

The event offers residents the chance to expand their job and career options, it is supported by Luton Council, Job Centre Plus and Community Interest Luton.

There will be employers on hand to offer help and guidance including reviewing and creating CVs and improving interview skills.

Councillor Sian Timoney said: “Most job seekers could use a little help to get back into employment. More than 700 delegates joined our last LETS Fair in September 2017.

“We want to help our workforce gain new skills and help local employers address any recruitment issues and skills gaps.

“Job seekers who attend the Fair are sending out a clear message to employers that they are keen and eager to work.

“There are jobs and training opportunities in Luton, and the Council is doing everything it can to help and encourage people to expand their minds, find jobs and prepare for the future.

“At our last LETS Fair 700 people turned up, we hope to see even more of you this year. So come to the fair and find your new start. Everyone is welcome and it is free.”

Some confirmed exhibitors are Center Parcs, Tesco, Bedfordshire Police, Luton Community Housing, Casual Dining Group, Menzies Aviation and L&D Hospital.