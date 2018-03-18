Luton’s first film festival is a success

The first Bute Street Film Festival, organised by Cyrus-Clark Productions and Broken Lens Group was a big success.

Luton’s first film festival was headed by Benjamin Cyrus-Clark, a 30-year-old British Afro-Caribbean filmmaker, in partnership with Luton Culture and the University of Bedfordshire. The festival screened 34 short films from around the world and hosted an art gallery featuring two up and coming artists as well as live art.

The winner of the awards were: Breathe – Best Film; Elephant in the Room – Audience Choice Award; Desolation Follows – Best Student Film.

Benjamin commented: “This was an amazing start to what will eventually be a huge bi-annual event in Luton town’s calendar. The talent that was on display only makes me excited to see what the other festivals will bring.”