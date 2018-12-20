Luton’s Happy Harry is all smiles for Christmas food bank appeal

Hatters mascot Happy Harry led a delegation of volunteers from Luton Town Football Club, as they lent a helping hand at the town’s food bank.

Happy Harry was joined by members of the club commercial team as part of Luton Foodbank’s status as being the club’s Charity of the Year for this season.

Luton Foodbank project co-ordinator Salma Khan said: “As part of our winter campaign, Happy Harry helped launch our popular Advent Calendar. It is a fun way of helping collect food items during the lead up to Christmas.

“If you haven’t already, you can download it from our website. Once you have collected the items, you can drop off your donation to us. Every bit helps to support people in our town.”

This winter, the Luton Foodbank has requested additional donations of tinned fruit, tinned vegetables, tinned soup, biscuits and long-life milk.

The charity helps people in our town through times of crisis, with many of the service users using the foodbank once or twice before resolving their issues.

In addition, the charity supports healthy eating initiatives in local schools as well as running programmes to help children that go hungry during school holidays.

If you would like to learn more about supporting the Luton Foodbank, or would like to register, please contact info@lutonfoodbank.org.uk or 01582 725 838.