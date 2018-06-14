Luton’s Holy Trinity Church celebrates 150th anniversary with special guests

Luton’s Holy Trinity Church of Biscot Parish celebrated its 150th anniversary, as the community came together to honour its journey through history.

To mark the special occasion, a Eucharist service was held on Saturday, June 2, with the accompaniment of the Army Cadet Band followed by refreshments, food, and a splendid birthday cake.

The service

Holy Trinity, referred to as the ‘Mother Church’ of Luton, welcomed over 200 people, including guests of honour: the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Mohammad Ayub, Lord and Lady McKenzie, Kelvin Hopkins MP, Gavin Shuker MP, Chris Hawes of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, Tina Hall of the Crown Prosecution Service, and an Army Cadet Drum Corps led by Sergeant Colin Potts.

William Raghu, church warden, said: “We celebrated the 150th anniversary on the glorious day of June 2, which marked exactly sesquicentennial when the church was inaugurated in the year 1868.

“The procession from the vicarage to the church consisted of Norman Banks, Bishop of Richborough, Richard Atkinson, Bishop of Bedford, thirteen clergy, seven choir members of St Augustines Church Limbury, a thurifer and a boat girl. They were all led by myself, the church warden and cross bearer.

“In his address Bishop Norman said that each generation has its difficulties; today it is indifference, the rise of secularism, power of the media and the changing demography. But all these challenges can be addressed with faith, prayer, love and energy and commitment in the spirit.”

Lord McKenzie talking to Sgt Potts.

The church has hardly been altered and is an example of the ‘Gothic revival’ style.

A table top sale will be held on August 11 in its church hall (next door): 9.30am - 3pm.