‘Luton’s homeless can come for a free meal at Fusion restaurant’

A kind-hearted Luton restaurant is inviting the homeless to come and receive free meals, so no-one goes hungry this Christmas season.

As of today, ‘Fusion’, of Hancock Drive, Bushmead, is launching its homeless project, as staff invite people living on the streets to come and knock on the restaurant’s front door and ask for a free meal to take away.

The caring chefs will be preparing chicken curry, rice and naan and potato curry, rice and naan, so as those in need can receive a nutritious meal of fibre and protein.

Owner and head chef, Hardik Makwana, and his wife, said: “We always give in our culture; we’re Hindus and the best thing you can do to help someone is feed them or give them clothes.

“Luton does have a homelessness problem and we want to do something while we can.

“We don’t want people to go to bed starving, and we would like to do what we can.”

Hardik and his wife are hoping readers and charities will spread the word to the homeless, telling them to visit the restaurant this December.

The couple are also applying to the council for a permit so as they can bring a stall to St George’s Square.

If their idea works well, they will consider continuing it permanently, and not just during the Christmas season.

The homeless can come to ask for a meal from Tuesdays to Sundays. The restaurant will be serving the meals to take away between 11am - 12pm and from 5pm- 6pm.

Hardik’s wife said: “We want to thank the Bushmead community for all their support, and if any diner/resident feels uncomfortable about our project please tell us.

“We don’t give away money, because people may spend it on cigarettes or alcohol - by giving food we know it will do some good.”

The Indian-Italian restaurant opened in 2016.