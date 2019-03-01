Luton’s Keech Hospice Care soars up rankings of Sunday Times 100 list

A Bedfordshire hospice has beaten off tough competition to be named in the top 20 of the Sunday Times ‘100 Best Not-for-Profit Organisations to Work for in the UK’.

Keech Hospice Care’s ranking has rocketed for 2019, shooting up the list to 18th place in just its second year of entering.

The charity first took part in The Sunday Times 100 in 2017, when the charity achieved a ranking of 71.

Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care, attended a special ceremony in London where the result was revealed on February 20. She said: “I am absolutely delighted that the staff we employ should rate us so highly.

“Since the last award, we have developed a new five-year strategy. Staff have contributed to our new values and we have a new vision: ‘Making the difference when it matters the most’.

“This is the second time running that the hospice has been honoured in the top 100 awards and we are proud to represent the hospice sector in this year’s results.”

The Sunday Times 100 list is based on feedback from staff. Across the country, nearly 260,000 staff working for UK employers completed anonymous surveys giving their opinions about their bosses, working conditions and their employer’s values.