Luton's New Year litter pickers make a difference

Two community groups carried out litter picks in Luton on New Year’s Day.

Volunteers from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth began at 7am in the Wigmore area, using litter picking equipment borrowed from Signposts.

Bags of litter cleared from the Hartley Road alleyway

After learning that young people from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth would be out litter picking all over the UK on New Year’s Day, Signposts Team SP rallied volunteers from Friends of Hightown and the public to arrange their own community litter pick.

After two hours, the hardworking group removed 60 bags of rubbish and numerous other items from the Hartley Road alleyway. Passers-by thanked the volunteers for their efforts, and some helped carry loaded bags down the hill on their way through.

Signposts provides supported hostel accommodation for people who are homeless, offering those who live there the chance to get involved in local community projects that protect and enhance the environment. Signposts Team SP organises large and small litter picks as well as facilitating other groups to carry out their own litter picks.

Every March, Team SP take the lead to co-ordinate Luton’s contribution to The Great British Spring Clean, which last year saw over 200 people volunteer, litter picking hundreds of bags of rubbish.

Anyone wishing to join the 2019 Great British Spring Clean team can contact gill.peck@signpostsso.org

If you have a community project which you think would be suitable for Signposts volunteers, email phylrainey@signpostsluton.co.uk