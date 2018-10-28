Luton’s Nexus Fostering rated Outstanding

There is cause for double celebration as Luton employees mark their first year with Nexus Fostering, raising a toast to its ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted.

Nexus Fostering Luton, of Great Marlings, previously Swan Fostering, became part of the Nexus team in 2017, allowing them to have a full team and the ability to work with many more foster carers and young people.

To coincide with the anniversary, Nexus Fostering has recently had its latest Ofsted inspection and was thrilled to receive a mark of ‘Outstanding’ across the board.

Director, Grace Wyatt, said: “I had every confidence we could do this as I know the commitment the staff have to supporting our foster carers and young people.

“They put every ounce of their effort into ensuring better outcomes for young people and supporting our carers, and this rating reflects that.”

Nexus Fostering has its head office in Harrow and the Luton team now work with 22 foster families and support young people from the town and its surrounding areas.

Social workers travel to meet with their foster carers, even those further afield, and Nexus Fostering is proud of its connection with its foster carers, and the extra support it offers.

Susanne, Luton area manager, said: “I’ve been with the team since November 2017 just after Swan joined Nexus Fostering, and this has definitely been positive for us.

“We now have three members of staff who travel across our region to support our carers, and this full team means we can bring more to those who need us the community.”

Nexus Fostering has been rated ‘Outstanding’ for the third consecutive time since 2011.

Its’ inspection took place in early October and a full report will be available next month.

To add to the excitement, it has also been nominated for the In House Recruitment Awards.

However, with a predicted 8,000 extra foster carers needed in 2018 alone, Nexus Fostering is keen to speak to anyone who would like more information about fostering.

Call: 0800 389 0143.