Luton’s poet laureate launches new book The Island to celebrate 10th anniversary

Luton’s poet laureate is celebrating her tenth year as an author by releasing a brand new book with a library launch.

Mary Emeji has penned her eighth poetry collection, The Island, containing exactly 100 pages and inspired by her birthday adventures in the Algarve, Portugal.

Mary on holiday in Portugal and inset, 'The Island'

She said: “Poetry is my life and it has been thrilling, tenacious ten years!

“An island of self-discovery awaits the searching mind in this book, garnished with picturesque photos from my adventures. Just what we need to overcome stress and distress - an island of existence in the quintessence.”

Former Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahir Khan, was special guest at the launch of her preceding book ‘My Friend The Sun’, and presented Mary with an award for ‘Outstanding contribution to poetry in Luton’ in 2017.

The following year, Mary received the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire’s Citizenship Award for her “great and valuable services to the Luton community.”

She also composed a special poem for the Countess of Erroll, who said: “Mary is an inspirational poet, her poetry conveys good traditional values and her words flow from the heart.

“I feel privileged to have met the poet laureate of Luton. Mary’s faith and commitment to poetry will give pleasure to many readers in the future.”

2018 was indeed a busy year for Mary, because she was the guest poet for Switzerland poetry festival ‘Seetaler Poesiesommer’ in August.

Meanwhile, at home, Mary is best known for founding Luton Poetry Society, which organises monthly events for local poets and authors.

Poet, Francis McDonnell, said: “Mary is the life and soul of Luton Poetry Society. She charms and enchants us with her appearance, personality and theatrical performances of poems, sometimes accompanied by lovely well-chosen classical music.”

The Island will be launched on March 30 at Luton Central Library at 1pm. To find out more, visit: www.lutonpoetrysociety.com