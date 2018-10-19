Luton’s Ramzan makes history as first British Bangladeshi male model at London Fashion Week

An ambitious Luton man has become the first British Bangladeshi male to model for London Fashion Week (LFW).

Talented Ramzan Miah, 25, recently participated in a photo shoot and a catwalk for September’s London Fashion Week, hoping his debut would “show that everyone is an individual, no matter what background they are”.

PICTURE: RAMZAN MIAH

Ramzan has been modelling since he was 17 and joined a fashion agency three months ago, his agent encouraging him to attend the LFW casting.

Ramzan said: “It was a very surreal moment.

“In the media, currently, I feel there aren’t enough Bangladeshi models and I want to be the person to inspire and change this.

“A platform such as London Fashion Week is a great way to showcase diversity and culture.

PICTURE: FASHION SCOUT LONDON FOR LFW.

“Everyone is unique in their own way, regardless of race, shape, colour, or weight.”

As a teenager, Ramzan’s journey began in Luton when he entered a fashion show competition in The Mall and was approached by a talent agent.

The busy entrepreneur is now filming for feature film ‘The Rocketman’ (out in 2019), while he is also in Disney’s live action film Aladdin and feature film Ghost Stories.

> instagram.com/ramzan_miah/?hl=en