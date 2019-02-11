Luton’s Regent Street NCP car park was affected by technical problem that trapped drivers in car parks

A car park in Luton was one of several NCP car parks affected by a computer malfunction which trapped drivers in car parks across the country on Thursday afternoon.

Exit barriers stopped working at several car parks, including the Luton Regent Street car park, near Bannatyne Health Club and Spa.

Luton Regent Street NCP car park. Photo from Google Maps

The glitch affected a number of National Car Park (NCP) sites across the UK, including Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds and Sheffield, there are five in Luton but only one was affected by the problem.

NCP sent staff to some of the affected sites to assist drivers. A spokesman for the car park operator said: “NCP experienced a technical outage on Thursday night that affected some of our car parks including one in Luton, which caused delays to customers who were trying to exit.

“Our team worked hard to resolve the problem, the issue started just before 5pm and we had the systems back up and running within one hour.

“Where possible we sent staff to affected sites to assist customers with their exit and we apologise profusely for any inconvenience that this caused.”

