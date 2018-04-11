Luton’s Shaun needs your votes for CBBC singing contest!

A determined Luton teenager is hoping to reach the finals of a major CBBC talent contest - and you have 24 hours to help!

Shaun Curtis, 15, of Stopsley, is taking part in television competition, Got What It Takes?, as he and seven other teen singers battle it out to win a track recording and performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Shaun (second left) with Annie (left) and some of their fellow competitors.

For the past eight episodes, the hardworking Ashcroft High pupil has taken on challenges including rap battles and dance routines for a chance to take part in ‘sing offs’ and win a guaranteed place in the contest’s final.

In the end, Shaun’s fellow competitor and good friend, Annie, won the guaranteed space, and now Shaun is hoping Luton can help him reach the final via a public vote.

Shaun said: “It was so weird watching myself on TV! Looking back it says what I can achieve and I believe I have so much more to give.

“Luton is a great home town and I need everyone’s support. This competition could open so many doors and if I can perform on stage and make people feel something, then that’s amazing!”

Indeed, the show has been “a journey” for Shaun’s mum, Shelly, too - as she was in it!

The singers’ mums took part in silly challenges including indoor skydiving and painting to help their children win slots in the sing offs.

Shelly said: “I just want people to understand how hard Shaun has worked - not just now - but from when he was small. I hope Luton town gets behind him, encouraging more people to believe in themselves and achieve.”

Voting opens for 24hrs from 6pm tonight while episode 9 also airs [5.30pm CBBC] as the teens perform for votes.

There are three more spaces in the final.

To vote for Shaun and help him win a place, visit: www.bbc.co.uk/cbbc/joinin/gwit-2018-finals-vote-2