Luton’s smallest pub has great plans for the future

The Great Northern, once known as the smallest boozer in Luton, is hoping to lose that title as it applies for an extension,

The pub on Bute Street has applied to Luton Borough Council to extend the rear of the building to increase the seating area and replace the toilets.

In the planning application the pub is seeking permission to erect a rear extension on the ground, first and second floors with internal alterations.

Pub manager John Murton who has been at The Great Northern for seven months hopes they get granted permission to make the changes.

He said: “We hope for the works to ahead later this year if the planning application is successful.

“We want to make the pub bigger to bring in more business, particularly on matchdays it can get very busy in here and we do need more room.

“There is room for us to expand as there is a big area out the back that is wasted really, there is a large smoking area which is not needed to be that big so we will lose some of that.”

The pub currently measures 19ft by 12 ft, if the application is granted it will be extended by 7.2m in depth and 5.2m wide.

In the planning application it states: “By infilling this area it makes a more efficient use of space and would increase the seating area and facilitate an internal male and female toilets.”