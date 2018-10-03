Luton’s Stopsley Surma is best takeaway and home delivery in England!

A Luton takeaway is celebrating sizzling success after it was crowned a winner at the English Curry Awards 2018.

The passionate team at Stopsley Surma, Hitchin Road, were thrilled to be awarded ‘Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year Overall Winner’, and ‘Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year, East of England’.

The glamorous ceremony was held on September 17, at the Copthorne Hotel Merry Hill, Dudley, the team having entered the competition to reward employees, hoping to make the business stand out.

Owner, Mohammed Ali Ahmed, said: “We have witnessed a growing trend within the industry towards better quality tasting food.

“We offer organic produce and high quality products, as well as catering for increasingly different lifestyle choices and dietary requirements - our extensive menu caters to everyone’s taste buds.

“We are aware of the impact that food waste has on the environment and an advantage of cooking fresh dishes on a daily basis means that we are able to control our stock levels, preventing food wastage.”