Luton’s Vauxhall drives uniform donation appeal

Kind-hearted Vauxhall staff gave parents a helping hand during the stressful ‘back to school’ week, as they donated uniforms to support lower income families.

Thoughtful employees at Kimpton Road brought in items that their family members had grown out of, while generous team members who didn’t have children bought new school clothes and organised bucket collections for more money.

“Vauxhall prides itself in supporting local community charities and projects in the Luton area,” said Paul D Clark, assistant plant manager.

“We were asked by Level Trust, a local charity, to provide used clothing that would be suitable for children of all ages. We expanded on this concept by also offering new items of clothing and money.

“Many of us are already parents and realise the importance of giving children the best possible support through their educational years.”