Luton’s Vauxhall teams help save lives with blood donors

In response to a shortage of blood donors in Luton, kind-hearted Vauxhall employees rallied together to boost the area’s banks.

The NHS Blood and Transplant team have recently launched a campaign to urgently find 250 new blood donors in the town, so the car manufacturer’s industrial sites found 50 new donors from their teams.

Last Thursday, the NHS visited the Luton plant for the first ‘Know your type’ event where employees were given the opportunity to sign up to donate blood, or be tested in a simple and easy way to determine what their blood type is.

Lee Brimmer, from the Luton plant, said “I have been a blood donor for a few years now having started way back in my teens.

“I donate because I think it is important that we have blood available for our health service as one day we may need it for ourselves or our loved ones.”

Toddington Road was also visited, while Vauxhall’s Griffin House HQ are now hoping to add to the total.