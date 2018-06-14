Luton school Gambia Day raises £2,500 for charity

Kind-hearted staff and pupils from Beech Hill Community Primary in Luton held their very own ‘Gambia Day’, to raise much-needed funds for the African school they are twinned with.

This year, Beech Hill formed a friendship agreement with a Gambian school in Sohm village, and everyone got involved in last Wednesday’s fun day, with the pupils’ mums making delicious food to sell.

The school pupils in Sohm, Gambia

Deputy head, Natalie Carson, said: “We had a non-uniform day and our children were encouraged to come to school in the colours of the Gambian flag and make a donation to the charity that supports the village school.”

Sandra Walker, of the charity Sohm Schools Support said: “We were overwhelmed by the generosity of the children and their parents. In total they raised over £2,500.

“That sum will help restore six dilapidated classrooms - and so make a huge difference to the educational chances of 300 African children.”

John Walker, co-founder of Sohm Schools Support, said: “My wife and I, Sandra, set up and run the Sohm Schools Support charity eight years ago, after we retired. We arranged the twinning with Beech Hill (Natalie Carson, the deputy head, is my wife’s daughter).

Sohm Schools Support founders and trustees, Sandra and John Walker, with a Gambian display at Beech Hill.

“My wife and I took two assemblies for the 900 plus pupils in Beech Hill and we spent much of the rest of the day touring the school, meeting each of the classes and discussing their Gambian work with them.

“50 Gambian pupils had already sent letters, drawings and photos of themselves to Beech Hill - and the Luton students have responded. They really are lovely pieces of work.”

> http://www.sohmschoolssupport.org.uk/

The mums selling food for charity.