Luton school’s new crucufix is blessed by bishop

St Margaret of Scotland Catholic Primary School in Luton was visited by Bishop Peter of Northampton Diocese recently to dedicate the new hall crucifix.

The crucifix was designed and made by Catholic artist Lucy Crabtree and the bishop blessed the crucifix in a special Service of Dedication.

Staff and pupils were joined by Fr Mirek, parish priest of St Margaret’s, Sr Kathleen of St Clare’s convent and others from the local parish and community.

Mr Joe Borg, representing St Margaret’s social club, presented a cheque to Mrs Somes, the head teacher, for the cost of the crucifix.

This was a very special day for the school and the service was streamed live into the Key Stage One hall so that all the staff and pupils could take part.