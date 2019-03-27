Luton school’s tin-tastic Foodbank donation sets a new record

Pupils from Challney High School for Boys recently made a huge donation to the Luton Foodbank of nearly 11,000 items.

The pupils were set a target of beating the previous record of 1,238 nutritious gifts from a school in the town, which they did with a donation of 10,949 items - an average of 10 tins of food per boy!

“We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our boys and their families,” said principal Daniel Connor. “Young people often get a bad press these days, but this effort is a timely reminder that the boys and young men of Luton really care about our town.”

The charity helps people through times of crisis, with many of the service users needing help once or twice before resolving their issues. Contact via: info@lutonfood bank.org.uk or call 01582 725 838.