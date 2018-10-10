Luton school teachers invited to training event with a difference

A man from Luton is inviting teachers to a new education event at The Bear Club on Tuesday, October 16.

LutonEd is based on the TeachMeet format, an organised but informal meeting for teachers to share good practice and personal insights into teaching.

The first meeting is at The Bear Club, Mill Yard, from 7.30pm till 10pm, teachers will be able to listen to speakers from primary and secondary schools and colleges, enjoy jazz music share their insights into teaching with other teachers.

LutonEd, sponsored by the Chiltern Learning Trust and Shared Learning Trust, aims to bring together the town’s teachers in an informal, enjoyable night out.

Organiser Paul Hammond said: “I have started LutonEd through my strong belief in the importance of teacher professional development as well as the value of bringing all teachers together around common themes of pedagogy, leadership and career development. A lot of the teachers in the town are segregated into primary or secondary schools or working for different trusts but this event will bring them altogether.

Tickets are £5 and on sale through Eventbrite and Facebook, search for LutonBearEd.

“I look forward to a great night in October with a first-rate line-up of speakers and entertainment.

“We have had had a good response to the event and we are doing it on a school night to try and entice teachers away from their making and into the Jazz Club for a good night, some music and also to do some training.”

Erin Corder, from Denbigh High School, will speak on the theme of “On Their Best Behaviour: From Policy to Practice”,

Paul added: “We will look to do the event maybe once a half term, we have had a good response to it.”