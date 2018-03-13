Luton school wants the public to vote for them in a Jet2 competition

A school in Luton wants the public to vote for them in a competition to win a school trip to Majorca.

Some of the Year 6 pupils from Chantry Primary Academy designed a promotional video to promote Sol Katmandu Park in Majorca as part of a Jet2 competition, The Ultimate School Trip. The video has now been shortlisted as one of the final five in the London Stansted area.

The winners will win an all-expenses paid visit to the park where they will take part in educational workshops with celebrity hosts, including Dick and Dom. The workshops will focus on science, history, drama and crafts.

The two boys in the video came up with the idea of a clown who needed cheering up to promote the park.

Jamie Kelly, assistant headteacher, said: “The two boys in the video are naturally full of energy and very entertaining, they were inspired by their fun-loving personalities and the desire to make people laugh. To vote people can go to the site, choose London Stansted and select Chantry Primary Academy. It would be great for the class to win and really mean a lot to them.”

Voting is open until 6pm on Friday, to vote visit: http://ultimateschooltrip.jet2holidays.com/.