Luton school welcomes footballers to open new pitch

Staff and pupils at Beech Hill Community Primary School were delighted to be joined by two Luton Town footballers for the official opening of their brand new Multi Use Games Area (MUGA).

After match funding a grant of £132,438 by Sports England, the school has built a new 3G rubber crumb sports pile pitch, which will be used by pupils for a variety of sports including football, cricket and hockey, as well as a MUGA for netball, basketball and badminton.

Joined by staff and other guests, pupils enjoyed playing football at the event and meeting footballers Olly Lee and Lloyd Jones.

Chris Davidson, executive headteacher, said: “I would like to thank everyone who joined us for the opening of this fantastic community asset. We know our pupils are excited to use the new pitch and MUGA, and look forward to using it as part of our sports development plan.”

For details of community hire, email admin@beechhillprimary.com or call 01582 393451.