Luton schoolgirl cuts off 11 inches of her hair to donate to charity

A schoolgirl from Luton has cut off 11 inches of her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust and raise money for Alopecia UK.

Jessie Green, seven, decided to cut her hair for the charity to raise awareness of Alopecia and the effect it has on people.

Jessie and Matilda before Jessie cut off 11 inches of hair for charity

Her friend, Matilda Miller, six, has Alopecia and has lost her hair, Jessie wanted to donate her hair so the charity can make more wigs for children who have lost their hair due to illnesses or cancer treatment.

Jessie has raised £289.50 for Alopecia UK, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kelly-green19.