Luton schoolgirl cuts off 14 inches of hair for the Little Princess Trust

A nine-year-old girl from Luton has cut off 14 inches of her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Jessica Conway wanted to cut her hair off to help other children who have lost their own hair.

Jessica's hair before she cut off just under 14 inches of her hair

On Thursday, January 17, she had just under 14 inches of her hair cut off, which she will be donating to the charity.

The Little Princess Trust supplies and funds wigs made of real hair to children who have lose their hair as a result of cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Janine Donaldson, Jessica’s mum, said: “She’s been wanting to so this since she was four but I wanted her to wait a bit so it was longer and she knew she definitely wanted to do it.

“She’s very happy to be able to help children who have sadly lost their hair. She had just under 14 inches cut off, which makes a long wig.

Jessica's hair after she cut off just under 14 inches of her hair

“She’s glad she was able to raise awareness of the charity and the amazing work it does.”

Jessica, who is a big Hatters fan and plays for Luton Ladies Under 10s, also wants to raise money for the charity so they can buy more wigs.

Janine added: “We have also set up a fundraising page, hopefully we can raise at lease £350, it say on the Trust’s page that it costs between £350 and £500 to buy a wig. I am very proud of her and feel very humbled, it is for a very, very good cause.”

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janine-donaldson.