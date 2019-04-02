Luton schoolgirl gets the chop in aid of The Little Princess Trust

A schoolgirl from Luton has had 44cm of her hair cut off to donate to The Little Princess Trust.

Lily Champaneri, six, visited House of Hair Luton last week to her locks chopped to donate to the charity that makes real hair wigs for children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Lily cut her hair off to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Photo by Rishan Pithwa photography

As well as 44cm cut off, she has raised over £600 to donate to the charity.

Her mum Seema, said: “Lily has never wanted to get her hair cut, last time I tried to take her for a trim she cried the whole time.

“But a few weeks ago she said she wanted to cut her hair, I showed her a video of the charity and the work they do and how her hair could help make wigs for other people and she said she really wanted to cut off her hair and give it to the charity.

“We went to the hairdressers, Prety Pithwa cut it for free because it was going to charity, and Lily loves it, she’s really happy that she is able to help others.”

Seema cut off the first bit of Lily's here. Photo by Rishan Pithwa photography

Lily raised £100 at the salon and £525 online, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/seema-champaneri1.

Lily cut off her hair to donate to The Little Princess Trust. Photo by Rishan Pithwa photography