Luton schoolgirl prepares to cut ten inches off her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust

A schoolgirl from Luton is cutting off her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust and raise money for Alopecia UK.

Jessie Green, seven, will be cutting off ten inches of her hair next month, to raise awareness of of the condition and how it affects people alopecia because her friend Matilda Miller, six, has alopecia and has lost her hair.

She said: “I want to give my hair to charity so other children like Matilda can have hair and be happy, and I want to raise awareness of how alopecia effects peoples lives.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs for free to children and young adults who have lost their hair because of cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Jessie’s mum Kelly Green said: “Jessie wanted to do this for her friend, she is also raising money for the charity.

“Jessie is amazing, she always puts others first and is so loving and caring, I am very proud of her.”

Jessie’s target was £100, she has already raised over £140, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kelly-green19.