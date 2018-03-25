Luton schools go head to head in tech contest

The annual Luton area Rotary Clubs’ Technology Tournament was a success once again.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Ampthill & District, Barton-le-Clay, Dunstable Downs, Dunstable, Flitwick Vale, Leighton Linslade, Luton Chiltern, Luton North and Luton Someries, the event helped local students appreciate the skill and value of technology, which could help them towards a career in this field. Thirty-six teams from 13 schools/academies took part in three age groups - Foundation (key stage 3), Intermediate (key stage 4) and Advanced (key stage 5).

This year’s task was to design a space capsule launcher. The teams had to design and build a working model using only the materials supplied.

They had to prepare a detailed portfolio of their design and methodology, and were marked on the design and capability of their creation and also completing the task in the time allotted.

Redborne Upper School won the Advanced and Intermediate section, and Harlington Upper School the Foundation section.