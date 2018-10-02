Luton Scout Leader awarded for 50 years of service

A Scout Leader from Luton has been awarded a 50-year long service award signed by Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

Cynth Sutherst, 84, from Stopsley, is now part of an elite trio of veterans in the Falkes District of Luton who have all reached their century of adult service to the movement.

She began helping with the Scouts in 1968 and has been Cub Scout Leader, Group Scout Leader, Assistant District Commissioner and Country Archivist, she also runs the District Scout Shop.

The mother-of-two said: “I feel very honoured to receive this award, I do not think I deserved it but I was very pleased to be given it. I have a lot of happy memories from over the years, but I think the ones that stand out are the camps with the cubs, they were always wonderful and full of adventures. Everyone here has been so friendly and it has been lovely.”

Cynth has lived in the reigns of four monarchs, twelve County Commissioners and seven District Commissioners.

In 2007, which was the Scout centenary year, she was awarded the Silver Acorn for outstanding service to the movement.

She added: “On the outside, Scouting seems to have changed quite a lot in all those years. Nowadays, activities can include canoeing and rock-climbing, abseiling and hang-gliding, astronautics and science, but the essence of Scouting remains the same.

“The idea that all youngsters want to do is to get behind a computer is quite untrue.

“The attraction of camping with other youngsters and stories around the fire is as potent as ever. The uniforms and activities have changed over the years, but the spirit of adventure is still there.”