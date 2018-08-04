Luton Scouts conquer Welsh Everest

Thirteen Luton Scouts and 14 adult leaders climbed Mount Snowdon, the Welsh Everest, in a bid to raise funds for a refugee charity.

The teenagers and their leaders from Beech Hill Muslim Scout Group decided to make the epic climb to the top of the highest mountain in Wales as part of their community challenge badge. They were also sponsored for the charity Rohinga Refugees in Bangladesh.

Encouraged by marathon runner and Scout leader Abbas Sultan, they planned the venture earlier this year.

Mount Snowdon is well known as the site where Edmund Hillary trained before successfully climbing Everest just in time to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. It has been the training ground for many climbers since.

The Scouts climbed the tough east face which took them close to the site where the comedy film ‘Carry on...Up The Khyber’ was shot. Later, within sight of the summit, they crossed a notorious scree slope that required careful handling. As they remarked: “One slip and you had to do it all over again.”

Abbas said: “What a great team and well done to everyone. The money raised will go to needy people who are desperate for any help we can give them.”

Back home they were greeted as heroes with the news that they had raised nearly £6,000 for the Bangladeshi refugees.

They are now planning their next marathon climbing adventure.