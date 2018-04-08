Luton Scouts get unique chance to earn police badge

In a UK first, Bedfordshire Police has teamed up with Luton Scouts to create an iconic crime prevention Scout badge.

Police Inspector Annita Clarke started the project as a thank you to the Scouts after her two children thrived in the challenging programme at her local Warden Hill Scout group.

She said: “It took 12 months’ discussions with Scout headquarters to iron out all the features but we can now add another important skill to the remarkable range the Scouts already have. Just imagine! We have over 1,000 Scouts in Luton and more than 5,000 in the county who can take the new Scout award. That’s a really powerful force for good in the community.”

To get the crime prevention badge, Scouts have to complete five demanding modules including input from Inspector Clarke’s team for the first three. The modules include: police familiarisation – what they do and when to call 999 and 101; the impact of drugs, alcohol, knives and gang culture on society; and personal protection.