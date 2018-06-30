Luton Scouts pass Go in London Monopoly challenge

Three teams of Luton Scouts were beckoned by London lights to take part in a Monopoly board game challenge.

The 21 Scouts and their leaders from Leagrave Scout Group had to visit every one of the 22 properties and four stations on the Monopoly board in just seven hours to stand a chance of winning the challenge trophy. There were also several other locations on the list such as the jail, the utilities and GO plus a quiz to sort out the top team.

The winning team was led by Georgia Bideau and with her were fellow Scouts Abigail Capulong, Zoe McBarron, Faith Johnman and Lauren Denyer.

They set off from St Pancras in the early morning sunshine in fine form and soon had central London sorted. They even found Vine Street, a tiny cul-de-sac near Piccadilly, the smallest property on the board.

In the afternoon they took in Marylebone Station and a long Bakerloo tube journey to Elephant and Castle to find Old Kent Road.

Their journey around the capital included a trip to the Tower of London (the jail), the Thames Water tower near Shepherds Bush (The Waterworks) and Emirates Stadium at Arsenal (The Electric Company). They found 10 Downing Street but they failed to find any free parking!

With 298 points the winning team were 15 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

Team leader Georgia said: “We’ll be back to do it all next year.”

Organiser Gary Sturrock added: “They all thoroughly enjoyed themselves and saw the sights of London in a fun way.”