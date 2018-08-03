Luton sex offender jailed three years for breaching order

A convicted sex offender from Luton has been jailed for three years for breaching a court order by contacting a 12-year-old girl using a secret mobile phone.

Stephen Gill, 27, of Little Berries, was previously jailed for 16 months in January 2016 for sexual grooming and meeting a girl under 16, as well as sexual activity with a child.

Gill was placed on the Sex Offender Register and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which imposed strict conditions upon his release from prison.

In October 2017, Bedfordshire Police received a tip-off that Gill had failed to notify them of his new address in Suffolk and that he also had contact with children. He even obtained an internet-enabled mobile phone and used it to contact a 12-year-old girl on WhatsApp messenger, in direct breach of the SHPO.

On Tuesday, he was found guilty of the offences at Luton Crown Court and was jailed for three years. His SHPO has been extended by a further five years.

Det Con Paula Ebdale said: “Gill’s behaviour resulted in him breaching his court order. He clearly didn’t learn his lesson from his initial conviction, and I’m delighted he has now received a further jail sentence.

“This sends a very clear message to those who think they can get away with this type of crime; we will find out, and you will be punished.”

If you have been a victim of child sexual abuse, or if you have concerns that someone you know may be at risk, contact police on 101.

Bedfordshire Police works with the Lucy Faithfull Foundation to tackle online child sexual abuse. Visit its website to find out more.

If you have been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, regardless of whether it has been reported or where it occurred.

Contact 0800 028 2887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.