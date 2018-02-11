Luton shop backs cancer campaign

T K Maxx at The Mall, Luton is supporting Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens during the entire month of February and wants customers to get involved!

World Cancer Day falls on February 4, and T K Maxx at The Mall, Luton are going one step further by holding events throughout the entire month of February. The month is being kicked off with the Give Up Clothes For Good campaign. Customers are encouraged to dig deep into their wardrobe (or wardrobes) and find the bits that they never wear and give them to a good cause; their donated items could be worth up to £30 when sold by Cancer Research UK in their shops. T K Maxx are taking all good quality clothes, accessories, and homewares.

There are also events running throughout the month, such as henna painting, face painting, colouring stations and more. Customers can pop in to store to see what is happening and how they can get involved.

Since 2004 T K Maxx as a company has collected over 1.1 million bags and raised £30.3 million for Cancer Research UK. Of that total, £26.3 million has contributed to pioneering research for children and young people facing cancer.

All of this money goes to help children like Alyssa, pictured, who loves being a part of the Give Up Clothes For Good campaign. Alyssa was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in March 2014. She is now doing well, but wants to keep making sure that children like her are given the best chance possible.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We are excited and proud of the work that T K Maxx continues to do for Cancer Research UK. Every little helps, and we hope as many people as possible get involved.”

Safeena, the team leader at T K Maxx at The Mall, Luton, added: “We’ve got loads of great activities happening and we hope we’re going to smash our £852.”