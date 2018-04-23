Luton shopkeeper fights off armed robbers by throwing chilli powder at them

A shopkeeper in Luton threw chilli powder at armed robbers on Saturday night as they attempted to rob his shop.

Police are investigating the attempted robbery at Runfold General Store, in Runfold Avenue.

Between 9.50pm and 10.05pm, three men entered the shop, one was holding a knife and the other two were each carrying a handgun.

They demanded the shopkeeper open the till, he refused and threw chilli powder at them. They left the store and headed off down Runfold Avenue, towards the open park area.

Two of the men were wearing black trousers and black hooded tops, and the other was wearing black trousers and a grey hooded top. All three had the hoods up.

Detective Constable Daniel O’Mahoney, investigating, said: “This could have been a very serious incident as the offenders were armed with a knife and two handguns, but luckily they left empty handed and no was hurt.

“We are keen to trace the three men and are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything that could help with our investigation to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it via www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling call 101 quoting crime reference number C/18217/2018.