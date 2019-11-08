Luton Sikh Congregation holds peace procession to mark 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

The Luton Sikh Congregation is holding its first peace procession to mark the 550th birth anniversary of its founding father Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The community is invited to support and watch the march, which will be held on Saturday, November 9. It will also stop at Luton Town Hall for wreath laying and to pay respect to the fallen ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Before the procession, guests will arrive in Dallow Road at the Langar for a Sikh breakfast at 9.45am. There will then be a Sarbat Daa Bhalaa Prayer at 10.15am to pray for the town’s well-being.

The public are invited to watch the procession, which starts at 10.30am.

At 1.30pm it will visit Luton Town Hall to remember those who lost their lives during war. At 2pm the procession will return to Dallow Road.

Procession member Bobby Mudhar said: “One of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s key lessons to humanity was on the importance of universal brotherhood, focusing on equality (regardless of caste or gender) for all and interfaith harmony.

“The spiritual practice referred to as Sarbat Daa Bhalaa forms part of a daily routine where Sikhs are commanded to pray for the well-being of the whole of humanity.”