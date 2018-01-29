Luton singer is a judge on new singing show

A singer from Luton is one of the judges on the new BBC1 entertainment show, All Together Now.

Corene Campbell, 38, a professional singer, was chosen as one of the 100 judges for the new singing show, which starts on Saturday night. The 100 judges are made up of singers, performers and musical experts.

Corene, a singer from Voices With Soul, said: “I really enjoyed being a judge it was really good fun and I liked the format of the show.

“A singer comes out and sings a verse, if a judge likes it they hit the buzzer, stand up and start singing along. The more buzzer hits and judges that are up and singing, the higher the score for the singer.

“There are three chairs and the singer with the highest score takes the first chair and goes straight to the final, the other two singers in the chairs compete in a sing off to go through to the final.

“In the first episode there are a lot of us judges up on our feet and singing because there are some great singers.

“I really enjoyed being part of the show and it was great to be a judge with some amazing singers and professionals.”

This is not Corene’s first time on a TV singing talent show, she was a contestant on the first series of The X Factor in 2004.

Corene, her mum and aunt, made up Voices With Soul, they came sixth on the ITV show. The trio are still together and performing across the country.

Corene added: “Voices With Soul are still gigging and we are enjoying it, we want to put Luton on the map!”

Former Spice Girls singer Geri Horner will be heading up The 100, offering advice and support to the singers, All Together Now has six episodes and the winner will receive £50,000.