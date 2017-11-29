Luton singer ‘Miss Fiona Rae’ helps Caribbean night for children’s charities

A kind-hearted Luton singer is hoping Bedfordshire residents will help support a Christmas Caribbean night for children’s charities.

Fiona, known by her artist name ‘Miss Fiona Rae’, of Farley Fields, will be singing at Carib Chill Runninz, on Saturday, December 9, in aid of The Collett School for children with educational needs, Hemel Hempstead, and Barnet Hospital’s Starlight Ward Neonatal Unit.

Miss Fiona Rae

The caring singer and dancer is helping the event organisers Michael Wallace and Ashley Levien [‘kickoff@3’] raise as much money for the charities as possible as the good causes are close to the duo’s hearts.

Fiona said: “We are hoping to raise as much as possible for the two causes.

“I will be performing live at the opening of the event with a very special song ‘Blinded by Your Grace’ and later in the evening I will have the honour to perform live again with an exclusive collaboration alongside Tricks RTB.

“The Collett School needs more sensory equipment and the Starlight ward looks after premature babies.”

Miss Fiona Rae

The event is being held from 7pm until midnight at New Green Social Club, High Oaks, St Albans.

There will be three-course Caribbean dinner, a bar, and live music, plus raffle prizes.

Fiona said: “I am inspired by my late brother, Mark Taylor, who was a professional dance teacher and singer.

“My genre is RnB and Soul currently I’m in the studio recording my first EP/Album, due to be released in 2018.

“I want to make a difference to the youth of today and our next generation.”

> Tickets: kickoffat3@yahoo.com. Entry and food is included in the ticket.

An adult ticket costs £30, and children under 16 are £15.