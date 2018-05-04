Luton singer Miss Fiona Rae to launch new song ‘Attention’ live on radio

A hard-working Luton singer is delighted to be launching her new R&B soul single.

Fiona Rae, 31, known by her artist name ‘Miss Fiona Rae’ will be releasing her new track ‘Attention’ on Sunday, May 6, and is hoping Luton listeners will enjoy and support her new music.

Fiona, of Farley Hill, said: “I am so excited, as after uploading my new track to BBC Introducing [Three Counties Radio] I got a very quick response saying that they loved my new work, and I was asked if I would I like to come and be interviewed by presenter, Edward Adoo, this weekend.

“I wrote the single ‘Attention’ myself, hoping to connect, inspire and relate to women and men who have been through tough relationships and experienced these feelings.

“Getting my music recognised by the BBC has been so humbling and encouraging for my songwriting future.”

Fiona only took a day to write the song, going into her “own little world”, and thinking about the emotions she had experienced in the past, and putting herself into someone else’s mind; this being the inspiration for the hook and chorus.

She claimed: “Attention is my first track that I’ve completed from scratch, writing it, finding the perfect beat, and buying the rights to that beat, so I get full royalties.

“Then I was searching for quite a while for a producer that had the perfect 90s R&B beat. It took at least a few weeks to find it. I discovered a producer online from America and I fell in love with it and bought the full version rights to the song.

“The 90s is my favourite era and I think some of the best R&B tracks were released then.

“I work with ‘MAK MUSIC’ at ‘MAK STUDIOS’. He is an amazing producer and engineer called Rich West from the recording industry; I make all of my music there and trust him with anything.”

The single will be available on all streaming platforms and stores, including iTunes, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon music, and Spotify, while it is also available on other 100 other stores online. It costs 99p.

Fiona concluded: “I would like to thank my mum, May, for her support from the beginning, my sister Clare who has believed in me from the start, my beautiful daughter Chantai, my family, friends, and all the people who have supported me so far on my music journey, including ‘kick@3’.

“I’d also like to thank ‘MAK MUSIC’ and ‘OTM WEAR’ who I have been with from the very start.”

To listen to Miss Fiona Rae’s new single, tune into BBC Introducing at 8.30pm on Sunday.

>missfionaraeofficial.com