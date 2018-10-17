Luton Sixth Form students talk about the Malawi Project

Luton Sixth Form students who travelled to Malawi in the summer spoke about their experiences and the award the trip won at a presentation event.

The college won a national award this year for its charity work in the country, the Malawi Project was named the winner of the Community Impact category at the Sixth Form College Association Awards.

Luton Sixth Form College Principal Altaf Hussain being presented the award

During the presentation the students spoke about how the college formed a partnership with two schools, two orphanages and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Blantyre, in 2013, and every year since, staff have taken students there to help build libraries, teach in classrooms and dig water wells.

A spokesman for Luton Sixth Form College said: “All the students who went to Malawi this summer spoke about everything they had been involved in during their fortnight away - from teaching large classrooms of pupils to seeing how our fundraising has been put to good use at the hospital in Blantyre.

“It was very inspirational and humbling to hear just how much they had taken from their experience.”

Luton Sixth Form principal, Altaf Hussain, said: “The Malawai trip is a really great project for the Sixth Form to be involved with, it was fantastic to win the award.

“It was unexpected though, we were all shocked to win but really pleased, it is such a fantastic programme we offer.

“I have been able to go to Malawi twice, and I would love to go again.

“The students fundraise for the charity and they fund fund themselves to go, we have about 16 who go with staff for two weeks.

“We have built great links with two high schools and an orphanage and have helped build facilities like a library and wells.

“The youngsters go because they want to help others and I am really proud of them and the project itself.

“The staff and organisers put a lot into the project, it takes a lot of effort.

“The trip is something I would like to continue and I think it is really good, the vision is that maybe two or three colleges from the area and about 100 students go with staff, I hope to build on the project and the work that has been done there.”