Luton South MP Gavin Shuker resigns from the Labour Party

Luton South MP Gavin Shuker is among a group of Labour MPs who have resigned from the Labour Party to form a new independent group.

Gavin Shuker has represented Luton South since 2010.

In a statement Gavin Shuker MP said: “I have today resigned my membership of the Labour Party.

“My decision to leave the Party is rooted in my commitment to the constituents of Luton South and to making decisions in their best interests.

“Today, the Labour party is riddled with anti-Semitism, it presents a threat to our national security and it’s perfectly content to enable the hard Tory Brexit that will directly and negatively affect people in Luton.

“From now on, I’ll be grouping together with other MPs to form The Independent Group - a group intent on working in the national interest, rather than under the instruction of any party.

Gavin Shuker MP

“That means we’re committed to acting in your interest, making decisions which lead to the best possible outcomes for the people of Luton South.

“At a national level, I hope you’ll agree that politics, as it is, is broken.

“None of the parties are providing the leadership that we need at this moment of crisis, and you’ve been trying to tell us this for a long time - not just since Brexit.

“That’s why my hope is that the actions I’ve taken today, alongside others, will enable us to change politics, together.

“It has been an immense privilege to serve as your MP for nearly a decade so far.

“I’m grateful for the support I’ve had from constituents this far and I look forward to your continued backing in this new venture.”

For more information about The Independent Group, see www.theindependent.group.