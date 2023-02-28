Luton Squirrel Lily-Rose earns Chief Scouts Acorn

Lily-Rose receiving her award

They have already managed to earn the highest award available to a Squirrel Scout, the Chief Scouts Acorn, after only 10 months of existing as a group.

The Chief Scouts Acorn takes a lot of work for a person of such a young age to achieve. To earn the award, you have to finish all 4 challenge awards; All about adventure award, All about me award, All around us award and the All together award, as well as two activity badges of your choice.

Lily-Rose was one of the first to take the wonderful opportunity to join 1st Falkes Squirrels. Lily-Rose soon settled in and started working on her badges, including her ‘Get Creative’, ‘Lets Celebrate’, ‘Local Superhero’ and more.

Lily-Rose, badge giving

Through doing this, and a few other activities, Lily-Rose completed her four challenge awards. This earned her the Chief Scouts Acorn award, the highest a young person of that age can earn.

Presenting her award, squirrel leader Michele said: “It was a great honour to work with the children and see them grow in confidence."

Also present was local MP Sarah Owen, who said she was so excited to see the young people having such fun. A historic and meaningful day for Lily-Rose, her family, and the group. Hopefully this is the first award of many to come from the group in the not-too-distant future.

For more details about Scouting’s fun and adventure, see our website at www.lutonscouts.org.uk or call their hotline on 0844 414 5687.

The day's activities