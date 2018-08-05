Luton staff help firm raise £2m for carers charity

Team members from Mecca Bingo based in Luton are celebrating after reaching an incredible fundraising milestone of £2,000,000 for deserving charity, Carers Trust.

The partnership between Carers Trust and the Rank Group, which owns Mecca and Grosvenor Casinos, began in February 2014. Since then, its employees from Mecca Bingo in Luton have worked hard to raise as much money as possible by undertaking various charity initiatives and fundraising activities in the local area.

In recognition of the hard work by Mecca team members to hit the fundraising total, the senior team from Mecca agreed to take on a final challenge, taking part in a bushtucker trial challenge, which included a menu of creepy crawlies, from critter cocktails to mealworms and buffalo worms on a bed of lettuce sprinkled with dry cricket flour.

Thanks to those who braved the critter challenge, and the dedication of the teams and fantastic support from their customers in Luton, Rank Group has hit a fantastic £2m fundraising milestone for Carers Trust.

Nick Cook, general manager at Mecca Luton, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the efforts of all or our team members and most importantly, our customers and everyone in Luton, who has dug deep into their pockets to help us to support such a worthwhile charity.

“The sad reality is that three in five people will become carers in the UK at some point in their lives and with seven million carers in the UK already, it’s crucial that there is funding available to provide the important support they need. We’re delighted to know that we have contributed in some way to the invaluable help the charity offers, and will continue our fundraising endeavours to ensure Carers Trust can carry on assisting the amazing people who desperately need their support.”

Giles Meyer, chief executive of Carers Trust, said: “We are overwhelmed by the fundraising efforts of Grosvenor Casinos and Mecca Bingo in Luton. They have gone above and beyond once again and we’re delighted to continue our partnership.”

The funds raised will go towards Rank Cares Grant Funds which were set up to provide financial support to carers aged 16 and above. The aim of these funds is to help remove the barriers placed on a person by their caring role and reduce some of the stress and isolation that can come with caring. Five years into the partnership, the funds raised for Carers Trust have helped over 9,000 carers to access essential equipment, much-needed breaks, the opportunity to learn new skills, and the chance to meet other socially isolated carers.