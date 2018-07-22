Luton store hosts picnic for Children in Need

Asda Luton Community Champion, Amanda Burnham, hosted a Teddy Bear’s Picnic in aid of BBC Children in Need last week.

Amanda hosted a Teddy Bear’s Picnic at Sacred Heart Primary School, a whole school event complete with lots of ‘bear-y’ exciting activities, from teddy bear bingo to traditional tombola and even a visit from Pudsey himself.

Asda has hosted Teddy Bear’s Picnics across the UK this month to raise funds and support over 30,000 disadvantaged children in local communities across the UK.

Amanda said: “I was delighted to host the Teddy’s Bear’s Picnic for BBC Children in Need – it was a fantastic day and it was great to raise awareness and funds for this worthy cause!

“Asda has been a partner of BBC Children in Need for 18 years, and we’re delighted to do our bit here in Luton to support the cause. The picnic was the perfect way to kick-start our celebrations!”

This year’s Children in Need TV appeal show is on November 16.